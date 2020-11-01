Poll finds Hanna, Golding in tight race

A poll has shown a tight race down to the wire between the two contestants for the leadership of the People’s National Party (PNP).

According to an opinion poll, published by The Sunday Gleaner, Mark Golding and Lisa are neck and neck in the race for the Presidency of the PNP.

The poll found that one percentage point or less separated the two when two key questions were asked.

Hanna, MP for South East St Ann scored 46.2 percent compared to 45.2 percent for Golding when people were asked who they would prefer to lead the PNP. On another question, who was best suited to lead the PNP Golding was named by 45.9 percent and Hanna by 45.2 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of three percent.

The two are seeking to replace Dr Peter Phillips as President of the PNP in elections set to take place Saturday, November 7.