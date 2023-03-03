Popular Musician Shot and Killed in Kingston 10

The Half Way Tree police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a popular musician at the intersection of Sandringham and Burlington Avenue in Kingston 10 on Wednesday, March 1.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Amanual Eccleston, of Lancaster Avenue also in Kingston 10.
Reports by the police are that about 1:00am, residents heard explosions in the community and alerted them.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Eccleston was discovered lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.