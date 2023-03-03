Man Shot to Death in Green Island, Hanover Identified as Popular Kingston Music Producer

The Green Island police in Hanover has confirmed that a man who was shot and killed, by unknown assailants in Green Island on Tuesday, has been positivity identified as a music producer from Kingston.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Mark McCourtie, who hails from Deanery Avenue in Kingston 3.
McCourtie was discovered inside his Suzuki Grand Vitara which had overturned along the roadway in Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday, February 28.
Reports by the Green Island police are that about 2:20pm, community members in Bamboo Bottom alerted the police, after they stumbled upon the body of a male in a motor vehicle, which had overturned alongside the roadway.
On arrival by the police, they discovered the victim who was later identified as McCourtie, lying inside the vehicle with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.