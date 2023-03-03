‘Nishy’ Shot and Killed During Staged Accident in Sandy Bay, Hanover

A man was shot and killed during a staged road accident along the Sandy Bay main road in Hanover, on Thursday afternoon, March 1.
He has been identified as Jermaine Grizzle, otherwise called ‘Nishy’ labourer of Montpellier community, also in Sandy Bay, Hanover.
Reports by the Sandy Bay police are that shortly after 1:00pm, Grizzle was driving his Nissan AD Wagon motor car along the Sandy Bay main road, from the directions of Sandy Bay Square toward Barbican community.
On reaching the vicinity of Valerie’s Restaurant and Bar, he was approached by another vehicle, and the driver slammed into the rear of the Nissan AD Wagon motor car.
Grizzle immediately alighted from his vehicle to access the damages, but immediately as he came around the rear of the car, he was ambushed by the occupants of the other motor car, who opened fire hitting him multiple times, before the vehicle sped away.
Grizzle was assisted to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where he died whilst been treated.
Sources have revealed that the deceased recently came back from prison where he served time on gun related charges.
The Sandy Bay police are now combing sections of the parish in search of the gunmen who carried out the brazen daylight attacked.
Eight persons have been murdered throughout the parish of Hanover since the start of the year.