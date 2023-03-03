Person of Interest in Custody in Relation to Robbery and Murder in Portmore

Detectives in St. Catherine South have confirmed that a Person of Interest is in their custody in relation to the robbery and murder in Portmore Pines, St. Catherine on Monday, February 27.
The police believe that the man has information that may be able to assist with their investigations.
The man was taken into custody on Thursday, March 02 during an operation in Hellshire, St. Catherine and a firearm along with ammunition seized.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.