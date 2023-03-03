Another Murder in Green Island, Hanover

The Green Island police in Hanover are carrying out investigation surrounding the shooting death of another man in Green Island, Hanover, since the start of the week.
The latest victim had been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Myrie, labourer of Greenland in Lucea, Hanover, and he was discovered shot to death along Riley Road in the community on Wednesday morning.
Reports are that about 6:40am, residents stumbled upon Myrie’s body along a section of Riley Road and summoned the police.
Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the now deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Myrie’s death comes hours after an unidentified male was discovery shot to death in Bamboo Bottom, Green Island on Tuesday.