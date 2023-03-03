Man Stabbed to Death by Family Member, in Mandeville

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a dispute with another family member at his home in Wales district, Newport, Manchester on Thursday, March 2.
He has been identified as Ricardo Williams, labourer also of Wales district.
Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 8:00am, Williams and a male family member got involved in an altercation, when the relative used a knife to stab him to his upper body before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Williams was rushed to the Mandeville Hospital where he died whilst been treated.
The family member is presently being sought by the police.