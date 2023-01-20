Popular Disc Jockey, Kentucky Charged with Rape

The Montego Bay police have arrested and charged a popular St James Disc Jockey for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female student.
The accused who is known as ‘ DJ Kentucky ‘ was arrested by the police and charged with rape, on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky whose given name is Shawn Stewart, has been slapped with charges in connection with alleged l raping a 12-year-old student at his home on Thursday, August 18, of 2022.
Investigators say the student approached Stewart and asked his for some money to assist her in buying a birthday gift for her mother.
He agreed to give her the money but told her that he had to pick it up by his home,
He then drove her to his home where he alleged had sex with her and later drove her to a location in downtown Montego Bay, where he left her.
The incident was reported to the police and a search launched locate Stewart, but he was not found until Thursday where he turned himself over to the Freeport police in the company of his lawyer.
He was then charged for rape.