Female Murdered in Gulf, Norwood, St James

The Montego Hills police in St James are investigating the death of a woman who was discovered in Norwood with a section of her head bashed in, on Friday morning.
Reports are that about 7:30 am, residents living in Gulf, Norwood, stumbled upon the body of the woman and alerted the police.
The lawmen rushed to the location and on arrival, the female was discovered in a pool of blood with a wound to her head.
The police processed the scene and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.