Burna Boy says Jamaica has his Heart

African Giant Burna Boy has reiterated his love for Jamaica with his latest Instagram posts.
Although the Jamaican leg of his Love, Damini tour was a little over a month ago, the Afrobeats superstar seems to be reminiscing on the good times.
He took to Instagram to share 10 highlights from his set at the National Stadium. It was captioned, “Jamaica has my ”
The photos see he, along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and key moments from his set on stage in front of the thousands of adoring Jamaican fans.
In one of the photos, he is seen embracing Dancehall artiste Popcaan.
On Christmas Day last year it was reported that the Nigerian whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu fell in love with the island and will be purchasing a home in short order.
During his stay in Jamaica, Burna Boy vacationed at Tryall Club and partied at Yush, Taboo and 2727 in Montego Bay.
Burna spent four years with British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don. The reason for their split is uncertain, but he has dedicated his hit song Last Last to her.
Love, Damini became the highest debut of an African album on Billboard, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France.In October, Burna Boy was given the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic for his achievements in music. In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked him at number 197 on its list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.