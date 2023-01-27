Popular Auditor Shoots Himself in St Catherine

A 50-year-old Auditor from the parish of St Catherine is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself at his home in Malie Acres, Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Thursday.
He has been identified as 50-year-old Victor Fisher, also of Malie Acres.
Reports are that at about 7:00 pm, Fisher was at his home when family members heard gunshot coming from his room.
They went to investigate and discovered Fisher lying on his back with a gunshot wound to his head, and his licensed firearm lying beside him.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.