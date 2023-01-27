Man Killed Inside His Bathroom in St Ann

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailants while inside his bathroom in Windsor district, St Ann, on Thursday.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Shakeem McKenzie, also of Windsor district.
Reports by the St Ann Bay police are that at about 6:00 pm, McKenzie was at his home inside his bathroom, when a lone gunman forced his way inside the premises and open gunfire hitting him.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, McKenzie was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.