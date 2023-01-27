Brother Charged for Killing His Own Brother in Manchester

A Manchester man who reportedly disguised himself as a gunman and shot his own brother to death, at his home in Mike Town, Manchester on Thursday January 19, has been arrested and charged.
He has been identified as 38-year-old Lemone Brown of Love Lane in Mike Town, and he is accused of shooting his brother who has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Brown, of the same address.
Reports are that both men have been involved in an ongoing dispute, and about 12:20am, last Thursday, Michael was at home when he was ambushed by a lone gunman and shot to death.
Investigations revealed that Lemone was behind his own brother’s murder.