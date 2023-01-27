St Catherine Men Charged for Raping Mentally Ill Woman

The St Catherine police have arrested and charged two men for abducting and raping a mentally ill woman on December of last year.
Both accused 20-year-old Ronaldo Johnson, an auto electrician, and 32-year-old Delvin Llewelyn, a Carpenter, both of Tydixon District, have been charged with Having Sexual Intercourse with a mentally ill person, Buggery, Rape, Forcible Abduction, and Grievous Sexual Assault.
Reports are that on Saturday, December 31, the woman who is known to be mentally challenged was at a New Year’s Eve Party in her community when both men allegedly dragged her into bushes and took turns to sexually assault her.
The woman told family members who made a report to the police, and both men were arrested and charged earlier this week.
They are to appear in Court next Tuesday.