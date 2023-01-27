14-year-old Iyoka Montieth Missing, from St. Elizabeth

14-year-old Iyoka Montieth of Retreat district, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth has been missing since Wednesday, January 25.
She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.
Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that Iyoka was last seen in her community about 7:00 a.m.
Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Iyoka Montieth is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at
876- 966-2289, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Iyok Montieth was made available at the time of this publication.