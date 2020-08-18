Popcaan’s Fixtape debuts on Billboard

Popcaan's Fixtape debuts on Billboard
Dancehall artiste Popcaan’s latest project “Fixtape” has debuted on the Billboard 200 charts.

The album entered the global chart at 94th, according to Billboard; the sixth best debut of the week and Popcaan’s best-ever effort in his professional career.

The 32-year-old St Thomas native expressed his gratitude to his Unruly fans, in a post on Instagram, as Popcaan also thanked all his collaborators who made his Billboard debut possible.

Fixtape which dropped on August 7 via Drake-owned OVO Sound, features Rap Superstar Drake,  fellow dancehall stars Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Jada Kingdom and Stylo G, as well as hip-hop talents PARTYNEXTDOOR and French Montana.

