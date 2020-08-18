Popcaan’s Fixtape debuts on Billboard

Dancehall artiste Popcaan’s latest project “Fixtape” has debuted on the Billboard 200 charts.

The album entered the global chart at 94th, according to Billboard; the sixth best debut of the week and Popcaan’s best-ever effort in his professional career.

The 32-year-old St Thomas native expressed his gratitude to his Unruly fans, in a post on Instagram, as Popcaan also thanked all his collaborators who made his Billboard debut possible.

Fixtape which dropped on August 7 via Drake-owned OVO Sound, features Rap Superstar Drake, fellow dancehall stars Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Jada Kingdom and Stylo G, as well as hip-hop talents PARTYNEXTDOOR and French Montana.