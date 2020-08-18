3 wards of the state missing  

Police are reporting three teenage, female wards of the state have been missing from a home in St Andrew, for over two weeks.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old

, 14-year-old Denorja White and 17-year-old Taleisha Anderson, all wards of the state at Hialeah Drive, Meadowbrook in St. Andrew.

A release from the police today, Monday August 17 said they have been missing since Saturday, August

Denorja White

Denorja White

Wynter is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. White is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall. Anderson is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Taleisha Anderson

Taleisha Anderson

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 6:08 p.m., Sajoya  Wynter was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and a black and gold a pair of slippers. White was wearing a blue dress and a pair of slippers while Taleisha Anderson was wearing a blue blouse, black and pink tights and a pair of black slippers. They have not been heard from since.

Sajoya  Wynter

Sajoya  Wynter

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sajoya Wynter, Denorja White and Taleisha Anderson is being asked to contact the Constant SpringPolice at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

 

 

