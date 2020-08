Dancehall Entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is now a free man.

This, after being released from Police custody today.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been in jail since July 7, under a State of Emergency (SOE) and investigations into an upsurge of violence in his hometown of Flankers, St James.

The entertainer’s attorney, Ernest Smith says a ruling from the tribunal has stated that there was no justifiable reason for the entertainer to have been detained under the State Of Emergency Regulations.

He says the tribunal also ruled that his client be released with immediate effect.