Police Sergeant Shot and Injured, After Checking on Alleged Robbery Report

A police Sergeant who went to check on reports of a robbery in progress, at a location in Manley Meadows, Kingston 2, on Saturday, September 19, was shot and injured by two armed men.

The cop who is presently at hospital in serious but stable condition, is stationed at the Elletson Road Police station, and it is stated that he and another Constable may have been lured to the location, by the men.

Reports are that about 5:46 am, the Sergeant and the Constable, responded to reports of a robbery in the community.

On reaching the location, the cops saw two men standing along the roadway who brandished handguns, and opened fire on them as they were approaching.

Both officers rushed for cover despite the Sergeant being shot and injured, and returned the gunfire resulting in the gunmen fleeing the scene.

The wounded cop was assisted to his by his colleague, where he was treated and admitted.