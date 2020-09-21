Zendaya Makes History At The Emmys

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest woman to win best actress in a drama series at the Emmys.

The 24-year-old picked up the coveted prize for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

That was no mean feat given her heavyweight competition.

Zendaya topped Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown’s Olivia Colman and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston.

Based on an Israeli series that first aired in 2012, Euphoria draws heavily on lead writer Sam Levinson’s own experiences of teenage addiction.

It follows the life of 17-year-old Rue, who is fresh out of rehab, and her high school friends.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....