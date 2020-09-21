Zendaya Makes History At The Emmys

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest woman to win best actress in a drama series at the Emmys.

The 24-year-old picked up the coveted prize for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

That was no mean feat given her heavyweight competition.

Zendaya topped Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown’s Olivia Colman and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston.

Based on an Israeli series that first aired in 2012, Euphoria draws heavily on lead writer Sam Levinson’s own experiences of teenage addiction.

It follows the life of 17-year-old Rue, who is fresh out of rehab, and her high school friends.