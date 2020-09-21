Rihanna Fans ‘Nominate’ Her To Replace Queen Elizabeth II As Barbados’ Head Of State

Rihanna fans are calling for the singer to replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados’ head of state amid the island’s bid to become a republic in 2021.

The “Work” singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born and raised in Barbados. It was there that her talents were discovered as a teen.

On Tuesday, the Caribbean island’s government announced that they plan to “fully leave” their “colonial past behind,” meaning they would remove the 94-year-old British monarch as their head of state and dissociate them from their previous colonizer.

Following the announcement, the Savage X Fenty founder’s fans “nominated” Rihanna to replace Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s time for Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State, in favor of Queen Robyn Rihanna,” one fan requested.

Another demanded, “Replace her with Rihanna, you cowards!”

“Barbados should make Rihanna their new head of state,” a fan wrote adding, “No but really good on them separating themselves from the queen. I’d love to see more island nations follow suit.”

One fan called the replacement of Queen Elizabeth an “important first step to installing Rihanna as the God Empress of Barbados.”

