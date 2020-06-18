Police seek Witness for Court

Detectives from the Westmoreland Police Division are seeking the public’s

assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Western Regional Gun

Court.

He is Staford Dennis whose last known address is Petersville, Westmoreland and Lionel Town in

Clarendon.

Dennis scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, July 2.

Staford Dennis or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-

Mar Police at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.