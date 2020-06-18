Police Canine Detect Drug at Airport

Police Canine Detect Drug at Airport
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Members of the Canine and Narcotic Divisions seized a pound of cocaine at the
Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday, June 16.

Reports are that about 3:20 p.m., a Canine team, with sniffer dog ‘Wray’, was conducting security
checks in the cargo area of the airport. During the checks, ‘Wray’ alerted the officers to a
package; it was searched by lawmen and found to contain the illicit drug.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than JM$600,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....