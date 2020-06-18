Police Canine Detect Drug at Airport

Members of the Canine and Narcotic Divisions seized a pound of cocaine at the

Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday, June 16.

Reports are that about 3:20 p.m., a Canine team, with sniffer dog ‘Wray’, was conducting security

checks in the cargo area of the airport. During the checks, ‘Wray’ alerted the officers to a

package; it was searched by lawmen and found to contain the illicit drug.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than JM$600,000.

Investigations are ongoing.