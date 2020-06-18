Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property

The Westmoreland Criminal Investigations Branch arrested and charged four

men in relation to an incident which took place on Station Road, Little London, Westmoreland on

Saturday, June 13.

Charged with the offenses of Assault at Common law, Illegal Possession of Firearm, Unlawful

wounding and Malicious Destruction of property are:

Twenty-eight-year old, Farmer, Kevon Leslie,

Thirty-year-old, Fisherman Garrette Swaby,

Twenty-two-year old, Farmer Nicholas Swaby o/c Nick, and

Twenty-seven-year old, Farmer Gary Swaby, all of Revival District in the parish of Westmoreland

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., two men were traveling along the roadway on a motorcycle

when they were ordered to stop by four men who drove up beside them in a motor vehicle heading

in the same direction. They allegedly pointed a gun at the men on the motorcycle before using the

vehicle to hit the motorcycle causing it to crash with the men. They exited the vehicle, advanced

towards the injured men before using the gun to further inflict wounds on the men. One of the men

managed to escape and the summoned police.

The accused men were arrested and charged on Wednesday, June 17.

Their court date is being finalized.