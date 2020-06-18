Dr Phillips says country is in panic over crime

Dr Phillips says country is in panic over crime
Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips says there is panic among the citizenry over crime and the Government is at a loss about what to do about it.

 

In his statement today, Dr Phillips said: “The nation is now in a panic –  in communities, towns, and amongst business owners.”

 

Dr Phillips said “after four years there is still no established national plan to confront crime. We are witnessing panic, fright and in some areas, surrender.” He cited the recent killing of two policemen in St Catherine and the clash between police and gunmen in West Kingston

 

The Opposition Leader said a solution must be found now and again pledged the willingness of the People’s National Party (PNP) in arriving at a solution.

