Police Seek Help in Identifying Body of Man Shot and Killed on Plum Lane in Kingston

Detectives attached to the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the body of a man shot and killed on Plum Lane, Kingston 8.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 6 inches long, has low cut hair and appears to be in its late fifties. It was clad in a light green T-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

According to police reports, residents alerted the police after hearing explosions about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17,. When the cops arrived, the victim was found lying on his back with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone with information that can help the police with their investigation is asked to call the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, the police 119 emergency line, or their local police station.