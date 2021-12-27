Decomposed Body of Missing Taxi Operator Found in St Ann

A taxi driver’s decomposing body was discovered on Saturday along a section of the  Runaway Bay main road in St. Ann.

He has been identified as Gary Rhone, 39, of Bucknor district in May Pen, Clarendon.

According to reports, residents discovered the body in the bushes about 9:00 a.m., and alerted the police.

The deceased was observed lying face down in an advanced state of decomposition. The body had stab wounds and gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was processed, and the body was taken to the morgue pending a post-mortem examination.

Unconfirmed reports are that Rhone has been missing since Tuesday.

