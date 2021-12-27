Beenie Man Arrested in Ghana for breaching COVID Protocols

Jamaican dancehall artiste Beenie Man, was arrested recently by Ghanaian authorities for allegedly evading COVID-19 quarantine, reports say.

It’s reported that the entertainer had tested positive for the virus upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport last week and was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel in East Legon by health officials.

However, the artiste reportedly escaped from the hotel and appeared on a number of media platforms before performing at the Bhim Concert organised by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

It’s understood that the artiste was detained by Immigration officials at the airport when he returned for his passport after the concert.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service, he has currently been released to the Ghana Health Service officials and his lawyers.

He is alleged to have produced a fake clearance certificate from the Ghana Health Service, which has become a subject of investigations by Ghanaian security officials.

Beenie Man also performed at the show alongside other high profile artistes from Ghana including Samini, Kwaw Kese, MzVee and Empress Gifty.