HISTORY! Superstar Shaggy Performs at Christmas Concert 2021 in Vatican City

Shaggy has created history by becoming the first solo act from the Western Hemisphere to headline the 29th annual Christmas Concert 2021 in Vatican City on Christmas Eve.
As the headliner, Shaggy got the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis, arguably the first Dancehall/Reggae musician to do so.
This event is symbolic as Jamaican artists have traditionally been anti-Vatican since the late Lee Scratch Perry called it “The City of Iniquity” in his six-minute long song, Baffling Smoke Signals, back in 1978.
The Congregation for Catholic Education sponsored the event, and Shaggy turned to Instagram to post images clips from the event.

