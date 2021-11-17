Police Officer Sentenced to 15 Years, For Rape and Abduction

A police officer who appeared in the St Thomas Circuit Court on Monday, on charges of rape and abduction, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

The accused cop, Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Services Division, was sentenced in connection to an incident in 2012, where he is accused of abducting a female at gunpoint and raping her.

He was sentenced to 15 years hard labour on the charges of rape, 5 years on charges of forcible abduction, and 12 years hard labour on charges of illegal possession of firearm.

The sentencing is to run concurrently, while Williams is to be entered in the sex offenders registry, and will only be eligible for parole after serving 10 years hard labour.