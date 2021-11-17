Amazon to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards in the UK

Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK from 19 January, the online retail giant has said.

It said the move was due to high credit card transaction fees but said Visa debit cards would still be accepted.

Amazon is offering £20 for Prime customers to switch from using Visa to an alternative payment method, and £10 for other customers.

Amazon declined to say how much Visa charges the retailer to process transactions made on credit cards.

Visa also declined to comment though it claimed that on average it takes less than 0.1% of the value of a purchase.