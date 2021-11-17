Couple Murdered in Their Sleep, in St Thomas

A St Thomas couple killed in their sleep on Monday, November 15, are the latest double murder victims to be shot and killed by gunmen, in the parish since the start of the year.

They have been identified as 22-year-old Armando Grant, otherwise called ‘Killy’, and 23-year-old Julina Grant, both of Top Hill district, in Soho, St Thomas.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 am, the common-law couple was asleep in their board dwelling house, when armed men kicked open the door and shot them multiple times.

The gunmen then left the scene, and residents in the community summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators say Grant was being investigated as a prime suspect in a murder and shooting incident in the area, and also that this recent double murder has taken the number of persons killed in St Thomas since the start of the year to 33.