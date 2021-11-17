Robber Disarmed and Killed in Rocky Point, Clarendon

A robber who broke into a couple’s home in Rocky Point, Clarendon, on Monday, November 15, and held them at gunpoint, was later beaten and chopped to death, after he shot and injured one of his victims.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:30 pm, the couple went home to find their house ransacked, and the man lying in wait inside their house at West End Street.

The armed robber demanded money, but the couple refused and a struggle ensued between them, resulting in the male victim being shot and injured.

The victims raised an alarm, and were assisted by residents in the community who rushed to their aid, cornered the robber, and disarmed him.

The unidentified man was held, beaten, and chopped to death by angry residents, who summoned the police and handed over a shotgun to them.

The robber was taken to the Lionel Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

