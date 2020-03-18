Police Identifys Suspect In Murder Of Chinese Businessman, Roger Chang

Jamaica News: Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division, has identified a suspect in connection with the murder of 62-year-old, Chinese businessman, Roger Chang, who was discovered with multiple stab wounds along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary , on Sunday morning, March 15.
The person of interest is a female known so far only as “D D” or  “Diamond D”
Reports by the police are that Chang who resides at Pausey Road, in Kingston 5, was reported missing by relatives on Sunday March 15, and a search was launched for him.
Intelligence led the lawmen to Dover in St Mary, where a body fitting Chang’s discription was found with multiple stab wound. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.
Chang was last seen on Friday, and was last heard from after he informed family members that he was travelling to Portland, to visit a waterfall in the company of the female identified as “Diamond D”.
He was last seen driving a white Suzuki Swift motor car, and alleged to have been in the company of a said female, who has not been seen, or heard from since.
Chang is the father of race car driver Natasha Chang.
By: News Reporter 

