Jamaica News: A police of interest has been identified in the case of missing University of the West Indies student, Jasmine Deen, as the police intensify their probe.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, Assistant Commission of police, Fitz Bailey, who is also Head of the Constabulary Crime and Security portfolio, stated that the police have utilized all avaliable resources to find the missing UWI student.

Bailey stated that to date, several interviews have been conducted and statements recorded from persons the police believe may have information on the whereabouts of Jasmine Deen. This includes the operator of a black Honda Stream taxi cab, which transported the missing student to Papine, St Andrew, on the night of February 27.

The motor car was also processed by forensic crime scene investigators.

He also said that the Forensic and Cyber Crime Division was able to identify the areas in which the cellphone belonging to Deen was used.

Based on investigations and cellular data, the police say that on February 27, about 10:30p.m., Mr Deen was in Bull Bay, at 12:19 on February 28, there is evidence that the device was in Harbour View. The last time her phone was active was on February 28, about 12:35a.m., in downtown Kingston.

Anyone with further informations can call the Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-929-9256, police 119, or Crime Stop 311.