Jamaica News: Shane Williams, otherwise called “Mark” of Grape Road, Kingston 11,was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Olympic Way, in Olympic Gardens, on Tuesday, March 18.

Reports by the Olympic Gardens police are that about 9:15p.m., explosions were heard coming from a section of the area, and residents called the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Williams was discovered lying on his back in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, on arrival.