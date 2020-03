Jamaica News: The Waterford police in St Catherine, are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of two unidentified males, whose bodies were found burnt, and stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned motor car, in the vicinity of the old causeway bridge, in in St Catherine, on Tuesday, March 17.

Reports are that about 8:40p.m., passerby alerted the police and fire department, to the motor car which was seen on fire along the roadway.

Upon the arrival of the police and the firemen, cooling down operation of the vehicle was carried out, and upon opening the trunk of the car, the bodies of both unidentified males were found burnt beyond recognition.

The Waterford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the men, and those responsible for their murder. Persons with information can call 876-988-1763.