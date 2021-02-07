Police Identify Person of interest in Case of Abused Child

Abused Child
The Westmoreland police say they have identified a Person of Interest in the ongoing investigation into a case of child abuse, which occurred in the parish recently
She has been identified as Marcia Billings, of Cave Valley, Westmoreland.
Billings is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Savanna la mar police station, by 5:00 pm, on Friday, February 5.
Billings emerged as a person of Interest following investigations that were launched.
In the meanwhile, the police are asking persons to cease sharing the video of the abused child, as this can relate to a criminal offense.

