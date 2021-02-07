Motorcyclist Killed in Amity Hall

One man died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Amity Hall main road, in St James, on Friday, February 5.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Ashamae Vernon, unemployed of Murray Pond, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 1:00 pm, Vernon was riding a blue Jancro motorcycle along the roadway, from the directions of Montego Bay to Amity Hall.

On reaching a section of the roadway known as Parlene Stream the motorcycle collided into a white Toyota Hiace bus, being driven by a male resident of Mount Salem, also in St James.

Vernon sustained head and body injuries and dies at the scene.

The police were also summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body of the deceased removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.