Kingston Man Missing

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Thompson of East Street in Kingston has
been missing since September 17, 2023.
He is dark complexion, slim build and 157 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Central Police are that Thompson was last seen at home. His mode of dress at
the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christopher Thompson is being asked to contact the Central
Police Station at 876- 922-8860, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.