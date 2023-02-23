Police Identify Granville Double Murder Victims – Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division and the Freeport police have confirmed that they have made a breakthrough into the identities of two men who were shot dead by gunmen in Granville, St James on Tuesday afternoon, February 21.
The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Rexford Jarrett, unemployed and 29-year-old Orane Reid a construction worker and both of Tucker community in St James.
Reports are that about 2:30pm, Reid and Jarrett were about to drive from a Plaza in Gut Bottom, Granville when their vehicle was blocked by three men travelling in a White Toyota Voxy bus.
The men opened fire hitting Reid who was sitting around the steering wheel, while Jarrett who ran from the car, was chased by the gunmen and shot to death in a neighboring yard.
The gunmen were challenged by a off duty Police officer but managed to escape after firing at the cop.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the injured men were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.