Triple Fatal Collision in Manchester

The Manchester police have commenced an investigation into a triple fatal collision which occurred along a section of the Winston Jones Highway in the parish on Tuesday, February 22.
Those killed have been identified as 43-year-old Wayne Morris, of Cheapside district in Manchester, 25-year-old Damley Clarke, student of Glencole district, Spalding in Clarendon and the other an unidentified male.
Reports are that about 8:45pm, all three were travelling in a Toyota Succeeded motor car and a Toyota Wish motor car along the Winston Jones Highway, when the Toyota Succeeded stop to drop off a passenger.
The Toyota Wish motor car was travelling close behind and the driver lost control after colliding in the Succeeded.
All the occupants of the two ill fated vehicles were rushed to hospital where Morris, Clarke and the unidentified male were pronounced dead.