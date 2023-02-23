Three Lottery Scammers Arrested in Hanover

Three Lottery Scammers Arrested – The Hanover police have arrested and charged two men and a woman during a Lottery Scamming operation carried out in Orange Bay, Hanover on Tuesday morning.
Facing charges of Possession of Identity Information and Possession of Access Device are 19-year-old Amoya Smith, hairdresser, 27-year-old Deno Vassiana and 27-year-old Calwayne Whyte, auto repairmen and all of Orange Bay community.
Reports are that about 4:30am, officers attached to the Green Island police carried out an operation at a house at Church Lane in Orange Bay, where two cellphones equipped with names, addresses, telephone numbers and banking information of persons living overseas were seized.
Six hours later another operation was carried out at Wharf Road in the community where two cellphones and lead sheets were allegedly taken from Whyte.
All three were arrested and subsequently charged.