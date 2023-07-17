Police Identifies Murder Victim in Rejoin, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover, are reporting that they have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man, who was shot and killed in Rejoin district in the parish, on Friday night, July 14.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Patrick Ambersley, otherwise called ‘Sashie’ labourer of Bowen Land also in Rejoin, Hanover.

Reports are that about 11:00pm, Ambersley drove home in his Nissan AD Wagon motor car and was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

The police also reported that it is believed that Ambersley was harboring a fugitive at home, and that the gunmen were also in search of a man, who is also wanted by the police for murder.

Investigators also related that based on investigations, it is also believed that the wanted man may have also received gunshot wounds during the shooting.

