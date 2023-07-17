Double Murder in Priory, St Ann

The St Ann police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of two men, at Sea Crest in Priory community in the parish, on Saturday, July 15.
Dead are, 33-year-old Garfield Thomas, otherwise called ‘Brawling’ a mason of Sea Crest, and 24-year-old Shamrick Edwards, otherwise called ‘Papi’ a carpenter of Stony Hill, and both in St Ann.
Reports are that about 2:00pm, residents stumbled upon the bodies of the men and alerted the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, both men were discovered lying at the front of a unfinished house , with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
The scene was processed and bodies removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.