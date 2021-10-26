Police High Command Expresses Condolences

The Police High Command is expressing sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a Police Constable who died in the service vehicle accident in St. Catherine on Monday, October 25.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Orlando Irons assigned to the Fugitive Operation Team in the St. James Division.

Reports are that about 9:30 a.m., Constable Irons was travelling in an unmarked Police vehicle with two other officers and murder suspect Kevin Smith, when the vehicle collided with two other vehicles and was extensively damaged.

Constable Irons was among a team escorting Kevin Smith to Kinston to be formally charged with two counts of murder and other offences. Both men were seriously injured and taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead, while two officers were admitted in serious condition.

The Force’s Chaplaincy Unit, Medical Services Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members and colleagues of Constable Irons.