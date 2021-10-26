Manning and DaCosta Cup Competitions in November 2021

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamaican government has given the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) the green light for the staging of schoolboy football this season.

ISSA said its Organising Committee is currently finalising arrangements to commence the Manning Cup and DaCosta Cup competitions on Friday, November 12, or Saturday, November 13.

ISSA is also stipulating that it will be mandatory for all players and officials wishing to participate to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the start of the competition. Failure to comply automatically renders the individual ineligible. No spectators will be allowed for at least the preliminary round of the competition.

“For the first time in recent memory, the season will be divided into two segments with the preliminary rounds and quarterfinals slated to be completed before the Christmas break, and the knockout stages when school resumes in January,” ISSA said in a press release on Monday.

Participating schools have also been granted approval to commence regular training activities along with joint training sessions amongst schools to facilitate preseason preparation, subject to the dictates of the Disaster Risk Management Act and final approval for such sessions by ISSA.

Jamaica College and Clarendon College are the defending Manning Cup and DaCosta Cup champions respectively from 2019.