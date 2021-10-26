Sri Lanka Bowler and Bangladesh Batsman Fined for T20 World Cup Altercation

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh opening batsman Liton Das were fined on Monday for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct at the T20 World Cup.

Kumara was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while Das was fined 15 per cent of his, with both players also getting one demerit point.

The two players were involved in an altercation after Kumara dismissed Das in the fifth over during a Group 1 game in Sharjah on Sunday.

The ICC said Kumara walked towards Das “using actions and words which provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.”

Das also reacted aggressively and in a manner contrary to the spirit of cricket.

The ICC said both players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions.

Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.