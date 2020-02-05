PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, (McKoy’s News): The People’s National Party (PNP) declares it will not be participating in a by-election, to fill the vacant South East Clarendon seat, closer to a general election.

The PNP’s information comes in reaction to the Minister of State for National Security and current Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, Rudyard Spencer’s resignation on Tuesday, February 4.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson said, “his resignation has not been occasioned by any personal or national emergency, but by the political exigencies of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to settle the political wrangling between Senators Pearnel Charles, Jr and Robert Morgan.”

Jamaica could not, therefore, reasonably be expected to provide the Electoral Office of Jamaica with $30 million to pay for a contrived by election, when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months,” Robinson added.

He also noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while giving speech at a JLP meeting last month, declared that general elections could be called shortly.

Additionally, the general secretary said, both parties and the EOJ have been preparing for elections.

The PNP respects the right of the people of South East Clarendon to have Parliamentary representation, but has no intention of following the JLP into this unnecessary and wasteful political exercise which will be a carnival of spending state resources, as were the cases in the two previous by elections,” Robinson responded to the press.

The PNP said it will concentrate on upcoming general elections.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Health Minister Declares Country Now Well-equipped to Handle Dengue
Health Minister Declares Country Now Well-equipped to Handle Dengue
Firearm Discovered in Unfinished Building
Firearm Discovered in Unfinished Building
Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston
Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston
PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary
PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....