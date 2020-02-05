PNP will not Participate in a By-election Closer to General Elections – General Secretary

Latest Jamaica News, (McKoy’s News): The People’s National Party (PNP) declares it will not be participating in a by-election, to fill the vacant South East Clarendon seat, closer to a general election.

The PNP’s information comes in reaction to the Minister of State for National Security and current Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, Rudyard Spencer’s resignation on Tuesday, February 4.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson said, “his resignation has not been occasioned by any personal or national emergency, but by the political exigencies of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to settle the political wrangling between Senators Pearnel Charles, Jr and Robert Morgan.”

“Jamaica could not, therefore, reasonably be expected to provide the Electoral Office of Jamaica with $30 million to pay for a contrived by election, when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months,” Robinson added.

He also noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while giving speech at a JLP meeting last month, declared that general elections could be called shortly.

Additionally, the general secretary said, both parties and the EOJ have been preparing for elections.

“The PNP respects the right of the people of South East Clarendon to have Parliamentary representation, but has no intention of following the JLP into this unnecessary and wasteful political exercise which will be a carnival of spending state resources, as were the cases in the two previous by elections,” Robinson responded to the press.

The PNP said it will concentrate on upcoming general elections.