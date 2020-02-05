Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston

Westmoreland Man Held
Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News):  A 22-year-old man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm by the Denham Town Police on early Wednesday morning and was later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police reported that the lawmen were conducting operations about 12:35 am on Wednesday, when the man was seen acting in a suspicious manner. He was subsequently accosted and searched.

A Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

His name is being withheld pending further investigations.

